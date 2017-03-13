XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/03/2017 - 15:21 GMT

Sporting Director Insists Arsenal and Liverpool Target Has No Release Clause

 




RB Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick is confident that Arsenal and Liverpool target Naby Keita will still be at the Bundesliga club next season and insists there is no release clause in the midfielder's contract.                   

Keita has turned heads with his performances for RB Leipzig in the current campaign, causing several Premier League clubs to take an interest, while Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have also been linked.




The midfielder collapsed following his side's loss against Wolfsburg at the weekend, with RB Leipzig rushing him to hospital with a circulatory collapse.

RB Leipzig will be hoping the issue is not a serious one as they look to benefit from Keita's services, something Rangnick feels the club will continue to do for next season at the absolutely minimum.
 


"He has no release clause in his contract", Rangnick said on Sport 1's Doppelpass.

"No one knows whether he will play with us for another three or four years, but he is very likely to play with us next season", he added.

The RB Leipzig sporting director also insists he has not been informed about reported interest from Bayern Munich, while he backed the 22-year-old as able to cut the mustard in any top European league.

"I know nothing about interest from Bayern", Rangnick explained.

"Naby is an extraordinary player, who could play in any top European league."

RB Leipzig signed Keita from Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg only last year.
 