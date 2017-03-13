Spurs Boss Mauricio Pochettino Explains Vincent Janssen Goal Reaction

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino has explained that the rest of the Tottenham Hotspur team celebrated jubilantly with Vincent Janssen after his strike against Millwall as they were extremely happy to see the striker score his first goal from open play for the club.



The Netherlands international, who scored Spurs’ fifth goal during their 6-0 rout of the League One outfit in the FA Cup on Sunday, is yet to make his mark since joining the north London club from AZ Alkmaar for £17m.











Signed as backup to Harry Kane, who picked up an injury in the game, Janssen has thus far made 30 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham, netting five times.



Prior to scoring against Millwall, the forward’s last strike also came in the FA Cup when Tottenham beat Wycombe Wanderers 4-3 in late January.





And Pochettino stated that Jansson’s team-mates celebrated following his goal as they were delighted to see him scoring once again.

“When a player suffers a lot, when you don’t score when you are a striker, it’s always a tough period in your career and for that reason, all the team-mates were very happy to see him score again”, the manager told the club’s official site, when asked about Janssen’s goal and the reaction.



Pochettino then went on to laud Heung-Min Son, who netted his first hat-trick for Tottenham.



“Yes, it’s very good for him, very good for the team”, he continued.



“His performance was fantastic and to finish with three goals is special.”

