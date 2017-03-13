That’s What My Goal Shows – Vincent Janssen Explains What Was Behind Strike

Follow @insidefutbol





Vincent Janssen believes that his appearance and goal for Tottenham Hotspur in their 6-0 drubbing of Millwall in the FA Cup on Sunday was the result of his hard work behind the scenes.



The Dutch striker has struggled to establish himself at Spurs since joining the club in the summer from AZ Alkmaar at a cost of £17m.











Signed as backup to Harry Kane, who picked up an injury in the cup tie, Janssen's goal against the League One side was his first in open play for Spurs.



And Janssen believes that his goal and the fact he had the chance to play against Millwall was all down to his continuing hard work.





"I was happy to get some time", Janssen told Spurs TV.

"It was a nice pass from Sonny [Heung-Min Son] and I saw space and I’m happy to score.



"That’s football – work hard and you’ll get your chances", the Dutchman added.



Janssen will now looking to put himself centre stage to fill in for Kane, after the striker picked up an ankle injury.



Spurs are next in Premier League action at the weekend when Southampton visit White Hart Lane to provide the opposition.



Mauricio Pochettino's men then jump into April with successive away trips, heading to Burnley and Swansea City.

