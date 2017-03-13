XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/03/2017 - 16:23 GMT

Two Numbers Show Rangers Are Scotland’s Biggest Club – Pedro Caixinha

 




Pedro Caixinha says he has two numbers to explain why he feels Rangers are the biggest club in Scotland, ahead of rivals Celtic, – 144 and 54.

The Portuguese tactician has joined Rangers on a deal running until the summer of 2020 and instantly declared he has taken charge of the biggest club in the Scottish game.




Given Celtic have won the last five Scottish league titles in a row and are closing on a sixth, while they also enjoyed Champions League football this term, the statement raised eyebrows amongst some

But Caixinha is sure that he is at the biggest club in Scotland, insisting that Rangers are older than Celtic and have won more league titles.
 


Asked at a press conference why he is sure Rangers are Scotland's biggest club, Caixinha replied: "I'll just give you two numbers: 144 years old and 54 league titles. That's more than enough."

The former Santos Laguna coach also explained he is sure that the current Rangers crop, who sit third in the Scottish Premiership, can do better than they have managed.

And he will assess the squad from now until the end of the season.

"I do believe that the players can have a better version than they are having at the moment.

"We need to work on it, we need to know each other, but I do believe that these players can do good things until the end of the season", Caixinha continued.

"So the assessment between now and the end of the season is another step."

Caixinha's first game in charge of Rangers comes this weekend when Hamilton provide the opposition in a league clash at Ibrox.
 