Two Numbers Show Rangers Are Scotland’s Biggest Club – Pedro Caixinha

Pedro Caixinha says he has two numbers to explain why he feels Rangers are the biggest club in Scotland, ahead of rivals Celtic, – 144 and 54.



The Portuguese tactician has joined Rangers on a deal running until the summer of 2020 and instantly declared he has taken charge of the biggest club in the Scottish game.











Given Celtic have won the last five Scottish league titles in a row and are closing on a sixth, while they also enjoyed Champions League football this term, the statement raised eyebrows amongst some



But Caixinha is sure that he is at the biggest club in Scotland, insisting that Rangers are older than Celtic and have won more league titles.





Asked at a press conference why he is sure Rangers are Scotland's biggest club, Caixinha replied: "I'll just give you two numbers: 144 years old and 54 league titles. That's more than enough."

The former Santos Laguna coach also explained he is sure that the current Rangers crop, who sit third in the Scottish Premiership, can do better than they have managed.



And he will assess the squad from now until the end of the season.



"I do believe that the players can have a better version than they are having at the moment.



"We need to work on it, we need to know each other, but I do believe that these players can do good things until the end of the season", Caixinha continued.



"So the assessment between now and the end of the season is another step."



Caixinha's first game in charge of Rangers comes this weekend when Hamilton provide the opposition in a league clash at Ibrox.

