Win Will Boost Liverpool Confidence For Everton And Man City Games Feels Former Red

Dominic Matteo believes Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Burnley on Sunday will boost the Reds’ confidence, ahead of their upcoming clashes against Manchester City and Everton.



The Merseyside giants came from behind to beat the Clarets at Anfield and keep their hopes of a top four finish alive.











Liverpool presently find themselves fourth in the table with 55 points from 28 games; Arsenal and Manchester United are fifth and sixth in the standings with 50 and 49 points respectively, with both clubs having played two games fewer each.



And with Liverpool’s next two fixtures being against Manchester City and Everton, Matteo feels it was vitally important for Jurgen Klopp’s team to record a victory over Burnley.





“I think at this stage of the season with the games that are coming up in the next couple of weeks, they are massive games for us”, the former Liverpool star explained on LFC TV after the game.

“It was vitally important to get the three points to get the confidence going into the Manchester City game and then the derby.



“The way in which we won the game, I think the players can take confidence from it.”



Despite Liverpool bagging the full three points against Burnley, Matteo was not entirely pleased with the Reds’ performance.



“I still think we need to start games better”, he continued.



“In these type of games we are starting slow and sloppy. We need to get on the ball, do things quick and make things happen.



“I still think we need somebody in our team who can really set the tone the way we are going to play.”



Liverpool will next play Manchester City on Sunday before locking horns with their Merseyside rivals Everton six days later.

