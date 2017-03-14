XRegister
06 October 2016

14/03/2017 - 21:31 GMT

Ander Herrera Was Cynical On Eden Hazard – Chelsea Legend Backs Sending Off

 




Chelsea legend Clive Walker says Ander Herrera's foul on Eden Hazard, which led to his sending off, was cynical.

Antonio Conte's side edged out Manchester United 1-0 in an FA Cup quarter-final tie on Monday night, but the game was severely affected by Herrera being sent off for a second bookable offence in the first half, when the scoreline was 0-0.




Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho was left fuming by the sending off and there was much debate after the final whistle over whether Herrera should have been given his marching orders.

For Walker, Herrera had to go and the former Chelsea star says his foul on Hazard was nothing less than cynical.
 


"My first reaction was it was a sending off because it was a second yellow card", Walker said on Chelsea TV.

"I think if the tackle comes going the other way and it's a trip, it's not so dangerous.

"But Hazard had got past him, he was away, and we know what he's like when he's in full flight – you can't stop him.

"So what do you do? Stop him at source.

"It's cynical for me. It was intentional. He did it on purpose. He's on a yellow card.

"I don't think he gave the referee a choice", Walker added.

Chelsea's reward for seeing off Manchester United at Stamford Bridge is a semi-final tie against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The other FA Cup semi-final, another heavyweight affair, sees Arsenal meet Manchester City.
 