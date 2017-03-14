Celtic Legend Mulls Who Brendan Rodgers Might Pick To Replace Injured Star At Dundee

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic legend Tom Boyd thinks it will be interesting to see which players and what formation manager Brendan Rodgers plays against Dundee on Sunday if Nir Bitton misses the clash through injury.



Bitton picked up an injury during his side’s 1-1 draw with Rangers at the weekend as he was replaced at half-time at Paradise.











The extent of his injury is yet to be known as he remains doubtful for Celtic’s trip to Dens Park.



The 25-year-old has featured heavily in the current campaign, making 35 appearances in all competitions.





But Boyd feels Rodgers has lots of options to choose from in the event the Israel international misses the game against Dundee.

Callum McGregor, who replaced Bitton in the Glasgow derby, could play at Dundee, with Eboue Kouassi and Liam Henderson also being possible options.



And Boyd, whose former employers could lift the Scottish Premiership title if they beat Dundee on Sunday and second-placed Aberdeen lose to Hearts a day before, is keen to see how Rodgers utilises his squad if Bitton misses the trip to Dens Park.



“There could be an opportunity for us to win the league at Dens Park if Hearts do us a favour”, he said on Celtic TV.



“But we will see how it goes. The manager may have to make a couple of changes.



“I don’t know how Nir Bitton is, the tackle on him was absolutely horrendous.



“Maybe Eboue Kouassi comes in to the team, Callum McGregor came in and played at the weekend.



“The manager has got plenty of options, [he can play] Henderson as well.



“If Bitton is injured, he has a vast squad to choose from.



“It will be interesting to see what formation the manager uses.



“Hopefully it will be the league decider.”



Celtic presently find themselves 25 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

