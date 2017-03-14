Celtic Target Makes Up Mind Over Summer Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic goalkeeping target Benoit Costil has decided to leave Rennes in the summer in pursuit of a new challenge.



The 29-year- old goalkeeper’s contract with the French club is set to expire at the end of the season and the France number three has decided against signing a new deal.











And according to France Football, the goalkeeper has made the decision to leave the Ligue 1 outfit in the summer as he wants to face a new challenge in his career next season.



Celtic have been tracking the goalkeeper for a number of months, but the Scottish giants are not the only club in pursuit of Costil as a number of European clubs are said to be interested.





Fiorentina have identified the goalkeeper as one of their summer targets and there are also clubs in France who are keen to keep the Frenchman in Ligue 1 beyond the summer.

Clubs such as Marseille and Nice have been keeping their hawkish eyes on Costil and could look to compete for his signature in the summer when he is expected to be available on a free transfer.



Rennes are aware of Costil’s decision and are looking at goalkeeping options who would be able to fill the 29-year-old’s boots from next season.



He joined Rennes from CS Sedan in 2011 and has clocked in 246 appearances for the club thus far.

