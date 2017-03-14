Chelsea Greedy For Trophies Warns Coach Ahead of FA Youth Cup Tie Against Spurs

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea Under-18 assistant boss Ed Brand has insisted that his side are greedy for silverware, ahead of their FA Youth Cup semi-final first leg clash against Tottenham Hotspur this evening.



The young Blues, who will be playing their eight consecutive FA Youth Cup semi-final as they bid to lift the trophy for the fourth time in a row, have already secured the South Group of the under-18 Premier League in the present campaign.











Chelsea then kick-started their merit group campaign with a thumping 4-0 win over West Ham United last weekend.



And Brand, who explained that his side value both the league and the cup competition very highly, says Chelsea are greedy to add more silverware to their trophy cabinet this season.





“We said from day one that we value the league very highly and look at it the same as the Youth Cup”, he told the club’s official site.

“We’re being quite greedy in that sense.



“There are three trophies we can win in the Under-18 age group; we’ve won the southern league already, which we’re obviously proud about, and now we focus on the remaining two competitions.”



Brand went on to add that the Under-18s have the squad required to taste further success this season.



“Players might have changed across the competitions, but it’s been a real squad effort that has got us success so far and that won’t change”, he continued.



“If we’re going to be successful in these two legs against Tottenham, we’re going to need a squad of players to do that and the same applies if we’re going to be successful in the merit league.



“We need to keep showing the spirit we have shown throughout the season so far.”



The second leg of the FA Youth Cup semi-final will take place on Saturday.

