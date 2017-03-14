Don’t Care If Harry Kane Plays – Former Chelsea Star Oozes Confidence Over Blues Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy feels Harry Kane’s absence or presence won’t make much of a difference in the FA Cup semi-final if Antonio Conte’s men bring their A game to Wembley.



A 1-0 win over Manchester United on Monday night earned Chelsea a place in the last four of the FA Cup and they have been drawn against London rivals Tottenham in the semi-final at Wembley.











Tottenham could be without their talismanic forward Kane, who suffered an ankle injury against Millwall at the weekend and there are fears that he could miss the rest of the season.



Cundy admits Tottenham are going to be tough opponents for Chelsea, with or without Kane, in the FA Cup semi-final, and feels he is not under any false impression that it could be an easy day out for the Blues at Wembley.





However, the former defender believes the Tottenham striker’s presence or absence will become irrelevant if Chelsea play their best football on the given day.

Cundy said on Chelsea TV: “I don't care if Harry Kane plays, I back us to win.



“They are a good team. One to eleven, they are a good team.



“Every Chelsea fan will know going into this that it's going to be a tough game.



“But I'll always back us. We're the best team in the country right now and I don't care whether Harry Kane plays or not.



“If we bring our A-game and every single player turns up, we'll win.”



The last time the two sides met at Wembley, Chelsea did beat Tottenham in the EFL Cup final in 2015.

