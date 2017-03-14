XRegister
06 October 2016

14/03/2017 - 13:08 GMT

I’m Enjoying Chelsea Success – Blues Star Stamps On Real Madrid Talk

 




Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has insisted that he is keen to continue at Stamford Bridge amid speculation of Real Madrid being interested in him.

The European champions are expected to be in the market for a new goalkeeper in the summer, with Manchester United’s David de Gea and Chelsea’s Courtois believed to be at the top of their shortlist.




De Gea has so far deflected questions over a return to the Spanish capital, but the Chelsea goalkeeper, who also represented Atletico Madrid, is not keen on a move back to Madrid at the moment.

He revealed that he has no problems with the language in England as he proficient in English and insisted that he is currently enjoying the success Chelsea are experiencing at the moment.
 


Asked if he would consider a move back to Spain in the summer, the Belgian told Spanish radio station Onda Cero: “No.  

“I am enjoying the success and I am focused.

“I could speak English since I was ten years old.”

Courtois has made stacked up 97 appearances for Chelsea and has a contract until 2019 with the club.
 