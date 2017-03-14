XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/03/2017 - 21:53 GMT

It’s Because Jose Mourinho Didn’t Want Chelsea To Humiliate Him Again – Former Blue Explains

 




Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy is of the opinion Manchester United’s defensive set up on Monday night showed Jose Mourinho wanted to avoid another humiliation at Stamford Bridge.

Mourinho mirrored Chelsea’s formation and played three at the back in the FA Cup quarter-final and the match was nicely poised until Michael Oliver gave Ander Herrera his marching orders in the 35th minute.




After the Manchester United midfielder’s sending off, Chelsea took charge of the clash and N’Golo Kante’s goal six minutes into the second half sealed their passage to the semi-final of the FA Cup.

Manchester United were forced into defending for large parts of the game after Herrera was sent off and Cundy believes Mourinho didn’t have the appetite for another humiliation, after losing 4-0 at Stamford Bridge in October.
 


The former defender said on Chelsea TV, when assessing Manchester United’s tactics: “Jose almost seemed like he didn't want to be humiliated again.  

“The 1-0, he'll take that and then have a go for the last seven or eight minutes.

“And that wasn't enough [for Manchester United].”

Antonio Conte is on course to win a league and FA Cup double in his first season at Chelsea and could emulate fellow Italian Carlo Ancelotti in achieving the feat.
 