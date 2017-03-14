Jose Mourinho Is Worried Chelsea Now His Nemesis – Former Blues Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Ex-Chelsea defender Jason Cundy feels Jose Mourinho will be becoming worried about the possibility of the Blues becoming his nemesis in football.



Mourinho has taken his Manchester United side to Chelsea's Stamford Bridge home twice this season, once in the Premier League and once in the FA Cup, and has lost on both occasions, his men being beaten 4-0 and 1-0 respectively.











Cundy thinks that Mourinho must now be seriously worried that Chelsea will prove to be the side that always comes up trumps against his Manchester United team.



" You know he's come here twice and he's been beaten twice", Cundy explained on Chelsea TV, following Monday night's FA Cup win for the Blues over the Red Devils.





"He could be thinking 'will Chelsea become my nemesis?'", the ex-defender continued.

"And we've still got to go there, so let's wait and see what happens."



Chelsea are due to visit Old Trafford for a Premier League fixture on Sunday 16th April, a match which could be key for Mourinho's men in their hunt to finish in the top four this season.



Antonio Conte's side are ten points clear at the top of the table, with just eleven games to play.

