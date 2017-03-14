XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/03/2017 - 22:09 GMT

Liverpool Charmed Me, Said I Could Replace Philippe Coutinho – French Talent Opens Up

 




Marseille youngster Maxime Lopez has revealed that Liverpool wanted him to be the next Philippe Coutinho when they were keen to sign him a couple of years ago.

A product of the Marseille academy, the teenage midfielder has been a regular in the senior side this season and is enjoying a sustained run of games for the Ligue 1 club.




However, the youngster was struggling to break through into the Marseille senior team a couple of seasons ago even when other young players were given an opportunity and around that moment Liverpool knocked on his door.

The Frenchman revealed that Liverpool pulled out all the stops to sign him from Marseille and even promised that he could be the next Coutinho at Anfield in a few years time.
 


He admits that part of him wanted to move to the Reds, but he also conceded that he was keen to continue at Marseille as it would have been mentally hard for him to move to a new country at such a tender age.  

Asked about Liverpool’s persuasive nature, Lopez told French sports daily L’Equipe: “Yes, they told me ‘in five years time you will be playing in place of Coutinho’.

“They caressed me hard to move towards their direction and I even met Steven Gerrard at their stadium after a game.

“I wanted to go, but I also wanted to stay at Marseille.

"Leaving like that at that age, even if the family would have accompanied me, would have been hard.

“I noticed they had 30 young pros and you really had to be mentally prepared.”
 