Liverpool Will Relish Manchester City Game Says Former Reds Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Neil Mellor thinks the Liverpool players will be relishing the prospect of facing Manchester City in a vital Premier League fixture on Sunday.



The Reds, who are yet to lose a game against top four rivals in the present campaign, have however struggled while playing less fancied opponents.











But Liverpool followed up on their impressive 3-1 win over Arsenal earlier in the month by putting in a battling display to edge out Burnley 2-1 at the weekend.



It was the first time Jurgen Klopp’s team, who are presently fourth in the Premier League table, had managed to win back to back matches in the league this year.





And Mellor is of the opinion that Liverpool will be looking forward to their trip to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, owing to their great results against the big clubs this season.

“With the way we have been playing against the top sides, the players will be looking forward to that”, he said on LFC TV.



“It may be an open game.



"I think the way Liverpool counter-attack, they will certainly cause City a number of problems.



“I think we were more nervous for that game against Burnley than hopefully we will be for that one against City at the weekend.”



Liverpool beat Manchester City 1-0 in the corresponding fixture at Anfield on New Year’s Eve.

