06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/03/2017 - 14:02 GMT

Never Seen Anything Like Rangers Celebrating Draw – Celtic Legend

 




Celtic legend Tom Boyd has explained that he understands why Rangers jubilantly celebrated their equaliser at Parkhead, which secured a 1-1 draw in the Scottish Premiership fixture.

The Gers, who lost the previous three Glasgow derbies in all competitions, were staring at another defeat against Celtic when Stuart Armstrong broke the deadlock in the 35th minute.




However, Clint Hill equalised from close range in the 87th minute as the Rangers players wildly celebrated the goal.

The Ibrox outfit, who are 33 points adrift of Celtic, also celebrated after the final whistle as they ended any Bhoys hopes of winning every derby clash this season.
 


And Boyd stated that although he never saw a draw being celebrated so much, he feels the adrenaline rush of scoring a late equaliser in such an important game initiated it.

“Late goals certainly puts the adrenaline over the top”, Boyd explained on Celtic TV.

“From that point of view, I can understand how they celebrated the late goal.

“But I have never experienced anything like it, seeing a draw celebrated as much.

“But I can understand how the adrenaline was flying at the end of it.”

Celtic, who will face Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden next month, are next up against Dundee in an away league fixture on Sunday.
 