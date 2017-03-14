Real Madrid Give Chelsea Cold Shoulder Over Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has shut the door on Sergio Ramos’ possible departure from the club in the summer amidst interest from Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.



The 30-year-old defender has been the bedrock of the Real Madrid defence over recent years and his knack of scoring big goals has already won them a Champions League.











Ramos has been a key figure at Real Madrid over the last few years and is a huge voice inside a dressing room full of superstars.



Manchester United chased the defender a couple of seasons ago only for Ramos to sign a new contract and it seems ahead of the summer window there are more big clubs interested in him.





According to Spanish outlet Diario Gol, Real Madrid were made aware of interest from Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain in Ramos with regards to a transfer at the end of the season.

However, club president Perez has nipped the speculation in the bud and has made it clear that the 30-year-old defender won’t be available in the market in the summer.



Ramos joined Real Madrid from Sevilla in 2005 and has made more than 500 appearances for the eleven-time European champions.



He has a contract until 2020 with the club.

