XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/03/2017 - 13:00 GMT

Tottenham Hotspur, It’s Going To Be Spicy – Chelsea Star On FA Cup Semi-Final

 




Chelsea defender Gary Cahill believes his side’s FA Cup semi-final clash against Tottenham Hotspur next month is going to be a “spicy game.”

The Blues edged out Manchester United 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Monday to book their place in the semi-finals of the domestic cup competition.




N'Golo Kante’s 51st strike proved to be the difference between the teams as Chelsea joined Spurs, Manchester City and Arsenal as the remaining survivors of the FA Cup.

Antonio Conte’s team, who are currently top of the Premier League table with 66 points from 27 games, 10 ahead of second-placed Tottenham, have already faced the north London club twice this season.
 


While Chelsea beat Spurs 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in November, Mauricio Pochettino’s men won the corresponding fixture 2-1 at White Hart Lane in January.

And Cahill explained that he is expecting another tasty encounter when his side face Tottenham at Stamford Bridge in April, with a place in the final of the FA Cup on the line.

“It’s a competition this year that if you win it, you are going to thoroughly deserve to win it”, the England international told Chelsea TV.

“Four big teams in the semi-finals which for the neutrals, for the fans is great and for us it’s great too.

“We want to go through to the final and we want to win this trophy.

“If we keep doing the things we have been doing, it’s going to be a spicy game as it always is against Tottenham.

“But we are looking forward to it.”

Chelsea are next up against Stoke City in an away Premier League fixture on Saturday.
 