06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/03/2017 - 21:20 GMT

Tottenham Hotspur Provide Harry Kane Update

 




Tottenham Hotspur have released an update on injured striker Harry Kane.

The England international hitman was forced off early on during Spurs' 6-0 thrashing of Millwall in the FA Cup at the weekend, hurting his ankle.




Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino explained the club would send Kane for a scan and expressed concern it may be the same injury which he picked up earlier this season against Sunderland, which sidelined him for a considerable period.

Now Spurs have issued an update on Kane and insist the injury, while also to the ankle, is not as severe as that suffered against Sunderland.
 


"Following further assessment today, the Club can confirm that Harry Kane sustained ligament damage to his right ankle during Sunday's FA Cup win against Millwall", Spurs said in a statement.

"The injury is similar to the one suffered by the forward against Sunderland in September last year, however it is not considered to be as severe.

"Harry will continue to be assessed by our medical staff while he undergoes his rehabilitation at our Training Centre."

Tottenham will be hoping Kane can make a speedy recovery as they push to try to reel in Chelsea at the top of the Premier League, while Spurs also have a match against the Blues on the agenda in the FA Cup semi-finals.
 