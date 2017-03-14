XRegister
06 October 2016

14/03/2017 - 15:08 GMT

We Missed Him Against Rangers – Celtic Legend On Bhoys Star

 




Former Celtic star Tom Boyd feels the Hoops has been missing the services of Tom Rogic in certain games, such as the 1-1 draw with Rangers at the weekend.

The Australia international, who is currently out injured with a malleolar injury, is expected to return to action later this month or in early April.




Prior to picking up the injury, the attacking midfielder banged in 10 goals and provided five assists in 27 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign.

And Boyd, who thinks Celtic have missed Rogic’s ability to break down resolute defences in some games, believes the Bhoys could have benefitted against Rangers if he had played at Parkhead o.
 


“His ability on the ball, that’s something we have been missing sometimes in terms of unlocking defences”, Boyd told Celtic TV.

“Having him would have certainly helped on Sunday.

“We will wait with bated breath [for his return].

“But we certainly have enough in our locker to see away Dundee at the weekend.”

Rogic, who joined Celtic from Central Coast Mariners in January 2013, has thus far turned out 81 times for the Scottish giants, scoring 20 times and setting up 13 goals.

He also has 18 caps and four goals for Australia to his name.
 