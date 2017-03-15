Bayern Munich Will Come For Him – Germany Legend On Liverpool Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Mehmet Scholl believes that Liverpool target Christian Pulisic will eventually be approached by Bayern Munich.



Pulisic, still just 18 years old, has made rapid progress in Dortmund's first team and the Bundesliga outfit had to fend off interest from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in the transfer window last summer.











Klopp has been tipped to return this summer for Pulisic, but Dortmund still want to keep the winger.



And Scholl, who made over 330 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern Munich between 1992 and 2007, has tipped Bayern Munich to get serious for Pulisic .





"He is my absolute favourite player", Scholl said on German broadcaster ARD.

"I imagine that Bayern will probably be approaching him at some point because he simply has the special quality", the former midfielder added.



Bayern Munich have often raided Dortmund in recent years, notably signing Mario Gotze, Robert Lewandowski and Mats Hummels from the Ruhr giants.



Dortmund currently sit third in the Bundesliga, while Bayern Munich, ten points clear, are set to scoop up a fifth league title in a row to continue their domination of the German game.

