Competing With Celtic Not The Problem, This Is – Rangers Star Explains

Follow @insidefutbol





Danny Wilson believes Rangers have shown that they can compete with Celtic over a period of 90 minutes, but admits that consistency has been an issue for the Gers this season.



Rangers ended a three-game losing streak against Celtic on Sunday when they earned a creditable point from a 1-1 draw at Parkhead and boosted their confidence in the race to finish second in the league table.











Wilson feels competing against Celtic on any given day has not been the biggest problem for Rangers this season but believes it is the games where they are expected win are when the Gers have flattered to deceive in the current campaign.



He also believes putting away their chances has also been a major problem for Rangers this season and on that basis they should have beaten Celtic on Sunday as they created more clear cut opportunities.





The defender told Rangers TV: “Definitely over 90 minutes we can compete with them but where we have let ourselves down is in the other games.

“In games we have been expected to win we have either lost or drawn and over the course of the season we haven’t been good enough.



“In the recent games we have played against them we have shown we can match them for large periods of the game and on another day we maybe would have won it on Sunday with the chances we created.



“We created more clear cut chances than they did, we just weren’t able to take them and that has maybe been a problem with us most of the season.



“We have created good chances in games but we haven’t scored goals at the right times and at times it has been to our cost.”



Currently trailing second placed Aberdeen by eight points, Rangers will take on Hamilton at Ibrox this Saturday in Pedro Caixinha’s first game in charge of the Glasgow giants.

