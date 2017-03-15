Croatian Giants Admit Interest In Liverpool Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Croatian outfit Dinamo Zagreb have confirmed that they are keen to sign out-of-favour Liverpool youngster Marko Grujic on loan.



The youngster was manager Jurgen Klopp's first signing with the German calling the player personally to convince him to move to Anfield.











Grujic though has failed to live up to expectations, with injury limiting his appearances for the Reds in his maiden season for the English giants.



The midfielder has featured just five times for Klopp's team thus far and has provided his team-mates with a lone assist.





The Croatian team's adviser Zdravko Mamic did reveal that his side are keen on signing the young midfielder on loan after having failed to sign winger Andrija Zivkovic from Benfica for a fee of €5m.

"I wanted to bring Andrija Zivkovic in from Benfica for €5million, but I failed", Mamic told Serbian outlet Blic.



"Now I want to get Marko Grujic from Liverpool on loan."



Liverpool on the other hand have held a keen interest in Dinamo Zagreb attacking midfielder Ante Coric and the news that the Plavi are keen on signing Grujic may open a window of opportunity for the Reds.

