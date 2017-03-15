Derby County Need Player Clear Out, Trust Gary Rowett To Do It – Tony Gale

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United legend Tony Gale believes that there must be a clear out in the dressing room at Derby County and Gary Rowett is the man to get the job done.



Derby have just appointed the former Birmingham City boss as the new man in charge at Pride Park and Rowett succeeds Steve McClaren in the hot seat.











The Rams have struggled to live up to expectations in recent years as they chase promotion to the Premier League.



Gale has no doubt that Rowett can be successful at Derby, however he believes that talk of issues in the dressing room under previous managers means a clear out is needed, with the new boss then given the time to get things right with his own squad .





"Gary Rowett for me has got good players, but players who are underachieving", Gale said on Sky Sports News HQ's Soccer Special.

"And problems in the dressing room, that's supposed to be under three successive managers.



"Time for a clear out. Obviously there are players who are not reacting to three different managers. It's not the manager all the time, it's the players, so time for a clear out.



"Stick with one manager to make that clear out and when that clear out is done you've got to give him a bit of time with his own players", the 57-year-old added.



Rowett's first game in charge of Derby comes on Saturday when he takes his side to lock horns with rivals Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.



His bow in the dugout at Pride Park comes on 31st March when QPR are the visitors.

