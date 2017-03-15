Disappointment Despite Unbeaten Run Shows Leeds United’s Standards Feels Whites Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Liam Bridcutt believes it is a sign of the changing times at Elland Road when Leeds United are feeling a little down even after being on an unbeaten run of six games.



Garry Monk’s source of frustration has been his side’s inability to collect all three points from their home game against Queens Park Rangers last weekend, but Leeds are still fourth in the Championship table.











They have collected five points from their last three league games, which consisted of two away trips, and Bridcutt believes most teams would love to be in their position at the moment.



He feels it is a sign of how standards have been raised at Leeds that a point at home is not good enough for them at the moment, but he remains confident that his team are not under any extra pressure at the moment.





Asked about a run of six games unbeaten, Bridcutt told LUTV: “Most teams would snap your arms off for that.

“And that just shows the manager’s standards and the players’ standards; we set our standards so high now it feels like a defeat for us.



“But at the end of the day it’s still a good point and there is no added pressure for us.”



Back to back games against promotion hopefuls Brighton and Reading respectively now give Leeds an opportunity to entrench their place in the top six.

