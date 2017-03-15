XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/03/2017 - 15:38 GMT

Disappointment Despite Unbeaten Run Shows Leeds United’s Standards Feels Whites Star

 




Liam Bridcutt believes it is a sign of the changing times at Elland Road when Leeds United are feeling a little down even after being on an unbeaten run of six games.

Garry Monk’s source of frustration has been his side’s inability to collect all three points from their home game against Queens Park Rangers last weekend, but Leeds are still fourth in the Championship table.




They have collected five points from their last three league games, which consisted of two away trips, and Bridcutt believes most teams would love to be in their position at the moment.

He feels it is a sign of how standards have been raised at Leeds that a point at home is not good enough for them at the moment, but he remains confident that his team are not under any extra pressure at the moment.
 


Asked about a run of six games unbeaten, Bridcutt told LUTV: “Most teams would snap your arms off for that.  

“And that just shows the manager’s standards and the players’ standards; we set our standards so high now it feels like a defeat for us.

“But at the end of the day it’s still a good point and there is no added pressure for us.”

Back to back games against promotion hopefuls Brighton and Reading respectively now give Leeds an opportunity to entrench their place in the top six.
 