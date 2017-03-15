XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/03/2017 - 15:06 GMT

Fact We’re Leeds United Means There’s More Pressure On Us, Whites Star Admits

 




Leeds United captain Liam Bridcutt admits that the Whites are playing with the added pressure of teams trying harder against them towards the end of the season.

Currently fourth in the Championship table, Leeds are in a great position to earn a playoff spot by the end of the season with only nine league games left to play this term.




However, Leeds did disappoint when they failed to get a win over Queens Park Rangers at the weekend, with fears of their form tailing off in the business end of the season.

Bridcutt has insisted that Leeds are going into each game with the sole intention of getting three points but admits it is harder in the Championship to tackle mid-table sides who are hell-bent on denying the Whites a win.
 


He also feels teams are working harder than ever before to make life difficult for Leeds and his side are playing with the added pressure of potentially earning promotion this season.  

Asked about the expectation being Leeds will beat mid-table teams, but it does not always work out like that, Bridcutt told LUTV: “No it doesn’t, not in the Championship.

“Every game we go into no matter who we play, we are going out there to win.

“Teams are making it that much harder and there is little more pressure on us because we are Leeds United and everyone wants to beat Leeds.

“The added pressure is we are doing so well and it makes a difficult task for us but we have got the team to do it and push on.”

Leeds will look to get a result against automatic promotion contenders Brighton when they host the Seagulls at Elland Road on Saturday.
 