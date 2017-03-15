Garry Monk Thinks Leeds Didn’t Enjoy Football Under Previous Managers, Whites Star Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Kyle Bartley has revealed that Garry Monk has stressed the importance of the side enjoying their football this season, which has played a key role in the team’s resurgence.



Monk replaced Steve Evans as Leeds manager in the summer and despite a poor start, he has defied expectations to turn the Whites into one of the top contenders to finish in the top six this season.











Bartley is keen to stress the Leeds manager’s influence over their style of football and the way the team handle pressure, but the defender feels the biggest difference is that the team are enjoying their football this term.



The Leeds defender revealed that Monk didn’t think the players were enjoying their game under previous managers and believes the Leeds boss has made sure that the team look to earn gratification from every aspect of their football, even when they have to do a backs-to-the-wall jobs.





Asked about the message Monk has tried to push into the team this season, the defender told LUTV: “I think it’s about trying to stamp over pressure and to try and stick to his game plan and philosophy.

“And to enjoy ourselves; one of the main things he said when he came on is that he watched Leeds in the past and the boys were not enjoying the football and it was quite a big reason why we haven’t been successful.



“I think you could see out on the pitch this season that we enjoy it and even the tough games like Fulham, where we had to do a lot of defending, we spoke a lot about enjoying that side of the game.”

