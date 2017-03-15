XRegister
06 October 2016

15/03/2017 - 12:35 GMT

He Is Out of My Mind – Jose Mourinho Reveals Manchester United Team News

 




Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho admits that Anthony Martial and Wayne Rooney will remain unavailable for selection against FC Rostov in the Europa League on Thursday night due to injury.

The striking duo missed Manchester United’s 1-0 loss to Chelsea in the FA Cup on Monday night and Mourinho admits that his squad will remain the same other than the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.




He has revealed that Martial has not recovered to even take part in training ahead of the Europa League game and Rooney is still struggling with a knee injury.

Mourinho said in a press conference earlier today: “He [Martial] was injured for the Chelsea match and if you are injured for the Monday night game, then you are injured for the Tuesday morning training session, so he can’t play on Thursday.
 


“He is out of my mind and I am not thinking about him; we have the same squad with Ibrahimovic returning.  

“He [Rooney] is still injured; he got kicked in the knee and he can’t even come out.”

Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw in Russia in the first leg and are favourites to beat Rostov at Old Trafford to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Mourinho has said that he is eyeing winning the Europa League as a route into next season’s Champions League for Manchester United.
 