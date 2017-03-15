XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/03/2017 - 22:10 GMT

He’s Fantastic – Joe Hart Gives Glowing Report On Arsenal and Chelsea Target

 




Joe Hart rates Torino team-mate Andrea Belotti as "fantastic", but has told the Arsenal and Chelsea target to focus on life at the Serie A side.

Belotti has been in superb form for Torino in the Italian top flight this term and Hart, on loan from Manchester City, has had the opportunity to take in his team-mate's performances at close quarters.




Arsenal were claimed to have failed with a bid for Belotti in January, while Chelsea are also keen on the man with a €100m release clause which applies to clubs outside Italy.

Hart is a fan of the 23-year-old, but believes he should not be distracted by transfer talk and must focus on the task at hand with the Granata.
 


"He is a fantastic player, international standard", Hart said to reporters at the Kappa store in Turin.

"Now Andrea must focus on improving as an individual.

"I don't know where he will go in the future – now he has to focus on the Granata and not think about what will happen tomorrow."

Torino currently sit in tenth spot in the Serie A standings and, thanks to Belotti and his contribution of 22 league goals, have only been outscored by four sides in the division.
 