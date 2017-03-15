I Wanted Spurs, This Is Why We’re Favourites – Chelsea Legend Explains

Follow @insidefutbol





Pat Nevin believes Chelsea will be able to put greater focus on and effort into their FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur than their opponents.



Antonio Conte's men beat Manchester United on Monday evening at Stamford Bridge to book a last four clash against London rivals Spurs.











Nevin says he was happy to see Chelsea draw Spurs as it keeps alive the possibility of the Blues meeting Manchester City in the final, a game he says he would relish.



" I don't think we worry about the opposition really. I wanted either Spurs or Arsenal – the reason being that I think City are a good side and I think that a Chelsea-City final will be a really good final", Nevin explained on Chelsea TV.





"I'm hoping and expecting that's what it will be", he added.

The former Chelsea winger also explained that with Spurs hoping to reel in the Blues at the top of the Premier League, they will have to go all out in every game, something which he thinks will mean when the semi-final comes Conte's side will have more left in the tank.



"But just looking at what they've [Spurs] got between now and then and the fact they are chasing us in the league, they are going to have to put an awful lot of effort into that chase.



"I suspect we will be able to put more into that semi-final than they will be able to put into it.



"So I still think we're favourites", Nevin added.



Chelsea sit top of the Premier League table and ten points clear of second placed Spurs, with just eleven matches left to be played in the league this season.

