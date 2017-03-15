XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/03/2017 - 15:55 GMT

Juventus Showing Interest In Tottenham Hotspur Linked Schemer

 




Juventus are keeping a close watch on Tottenham Hotspur target Youri Tielemans ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old Anderlecht midfielder has been one of the stars of Belgian football over the last few years and his future has been a topic of much conjecture in recent months.




Despite his tender years, he has already clocked up 172 appearances for the Belgian outfit, including games in the Champions League, and remains one of the most sought after young talents of Europe.

Everton and Tottenham have been linked with a move for Tielemans in the summer and it seems another European heavyweight have joined the chase for the player.
 


According to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, Juventus have been closely tracking his progress and have decided to make a move for Tielemans in the near future.  

Juventus scouts have been keeping a close watch on him this season too and the Italian champions are expected to launch an offensive for him during the summer transfer window.

Anderlecht are keen to hold onto the young midfielder for at least one more season but there is a feeling in Belgium that in the next window Tielemans will take his next big leap.

He has a contract until 2020 with Anderlecht.
 