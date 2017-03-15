Leeds United Midfielder Tells Players Not To Get Caught Up In Emotion At Elland Road

Follow @insidefutbol





Liam Bridcutt believes the Leeds United players must not get caught up in the emotion of playing in front of a packed Elland Road and show more calmness on the ball.



Leeds were expected to beat Queens Park Rangers at home last Saturday, but only managed to pick up a point from a 0-0 draw, without even hitting the target once throughout the fixture.











Garry Monk will hope to see better from his side when they host Brighton on Saturday and Bridcutt admits that his team must look to be more calm and assured when they are on the ball.



He feels the Whites were a little overwhelmed with the crowd pushing them to get the goal against QPR and made mistakes, which directly played into the hands of the London club, who he feels just wanted a point from the game.





Asked how they can improve on the QPR performance, the Leeds captain told LUTV: “Just a bit more calm over the ball.

“At times we did rush to try and get a goal and it kind of felt that from the boys, but with 30,000 odd thousand fans willing you to go on and win and score goals, you can get caught up in the emotion.



“That day I think we kind of played into QPR’s game plan and like I said they came for a draw, slowed the game down and we kind of got drawn into it.”



Leeds are currently fourth in the Championship table and with nine games left in the season, they will look to further consolidate their top six position in the coming weeks.

