06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/03/2017 - 12:27 GMT

Leicester Deserve One of Europe's Elite, Won't Want Manchester City – Danny Mills

 




Former England defender Danny Mills believes Leicester City won't want to face Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the Champions League as he feels the fans deserve a big night against one of the elites of European football.

Leicester kept defying the odds when they managed a 2-0 second leg win over Sevilla last night to go through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League by a 3-2 aggregate scoreline.




In their maiden Champions League campaign, Leicester have already outperformed Arsenal’s performances in the last seven seasons and are currently the only English club in the last eight.

Manchester City could join them if they can see off Monaco tonight at the Stade Louis II, but Mills admits that Leicester fans and players would not want to face their fellow Premier League club in the quarter-finals.
 


He believes Leicester would love to take on one of the elites of European football in order to give their fans a big night out at one of the big arenas of Europe.  

Mills said on BBC Radio 5 live: “I mean now, all the big teams left [in the Champions League].

“If Manchester City get through, Leicester do not want Manchester City, they would want one of Europe’s elite.

“Go to the Nou Camp, go to the Allianz Arena, go to Real Madrid – they have earned that and they deserve that.”

The former Manchester City and Leeds man feels Leicester are unlikely to be in the Champions League again in the foreseeable future so the fans deserve to host the elites of European football at the King Power Stadium.

“These fans deserve that as no matter what, the fans have backed this club – last season, the season before and even in the Championship.

“These fans deserve a big European night.”

He later added: “They won’t forget it and it’s likely to not happen again, if we are honest.

“They have done unbelievably well and now to see [Lionel] Messi here, [Cristiano] Ronaldo here or to see the Bayern Munich squad come here, it would be absolutely magnificent for the Leicester players, the fans and the club.”
 