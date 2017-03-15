Manchester United Star Keen To Make Up For Europa League Heartache

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is keen make amends this term for losing in the Europa League semi-finals with Villarreal last season.



The defender was part of the Yellow Submarine team who were knocked out of the Europa League at the hands of Liverpool last season and Bailly still remembers the anguish of not playing the final.











He admits that at Manchester United the players are always striving to achieve greater things but believes it is important that they take one stage at a time before thinking about winning the competition now.



Bailly has pointed out that the Europa League has the knack of pulling out surprising results so he feels Manchester United must look to take care of business against FC Rostov first on Thursday night.





The defender told MUTV: "We always aim high in everything we do here.

“I managed to get to the semi-finals last year but that wasn’t enough.



"We didn’t win the cup or even get to the final itself so, for me now, it’s all about taking things a stage at a time.



“As I’ve said before, this competition brings plenty of surprises in a season so, first of all, we have to focus on getting through against Rostov and then we can think a little further ahead after that.”



Jose Mourinho’s men played out a 1-1 draw in Russia in the first leg of their last 16 Europa League tie against Rostov and are favourites to get the job done at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

