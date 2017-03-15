Mark Warburton’s Got Tougher Job Than Gary Rowett – Paul Walsh

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Paul Walsh believes Mark Warburton has a bigger job on his hands at Nottingham Forest than Gary Rowett does at Derby County.



Both managers have just been appointed by their respective Championship clubs and in a twist of fate Nottingham Forest play host to Derby in a league fixture this coming weekend.











Both Forest and Derby have aspirations of pushing for promotion to the Premier League, but while the Rams sit tenth, the Reds are 20th and have relegation worries.



For Walsh, Warburton has the bigger job on his hands, but not just because of the side's fortunes on the pitch .





"I think Warburton probably [has the tougher job]", he said on Sky Sports News HQ's Soccer Special.

"I think Rowett did a great job at Birmingham and no one could believe that he'd got the sack.



"So it's no surprise to me he's got a bigger club in terms of Derby's potential.



"The Forest job, for me it always appears that the owners want to pick the team and buy the players – the hardest part is off the pitch not on it", Walsh explained.



"That's the difficultly Warburton has had. He walked away from the Brentford situation because he couldn't agree with how the owners wanted to do it and yet he's gone into this situation at Nottingham Forest knowing that the upstairs people interfere.



"So that's a difficult job."



Warburton departed Scottish giants Rangers earlier this year with the Glasgow giants, who he left 27 points behind Celtic, insisting he resigned, something he denied.



Rowett meanwhile was surprisingly sacked by Birmingham in December, with the club sitting seventh; Birmingham are now 17th.

