No Deal Yet But Doesn’t Mean We’re Not Talking – Agent of Celtic Target Opens Up

The agent of Celtic target Benoit Costil has insisted that his client has not reached any agreement to join a club during the summer transfer window yet.



The 29-year-old goalkeeper’s contract with Rennes is set to expire in the summer and the Frenchman has reportedly made up his mind about leaving the club at the end of the season.











While Rennes are expected to try and lock him down to a new deal, Costil is unlikely to agree to a fresh contract with the Ligue 1 outfit as he is said to be keen on experiencing a new challenge.



Fiorentina and Celtic are interested in snapping up the shot-stopper and there are also suggestions that Marseille and Nice are keeping close tabs on his situation at Rennes.





His agent, Fabrice Picot, stressed that his a client has not agreed a move away from Rennes yet, but indicated that he could be in talks with a few of his suitors ahead of the summer window.

He told Ouest France: “We don’t have a verbal or written agreement with anyone.



“But it doesn’t mean that we are not in discussions with clubs.”



Costil joined Rennes from CS Sedan in 2011 and has racked up 246 appearances for the club thus far.

