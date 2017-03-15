Not Paul Pogba’s Fault He Earns Ten Times Former Players – Jose Mourinho Defends Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has come out all guns blazing in defence of Paul Pogba and claims that it is not the Frenchman’s fault that others are jealous of his earning power.



The Premier League giants paid out a world record fee of £89m to sign the midfielder from Juventus in the summer, but many believe the Frenchman is yet to justify his price tag at Old Trafford.











While he has been a regular feature of the team and has created the most number of chances this season at Old Trafford, his detractors believe Pogba has struggled to make an impact on big games.



However, Mourinho has come out wielding his sword at Pogba’s critics and insisted that former players and pundits are envious of the midfielder’s earning power at Old Trafford.





He believes Pogba deserves more respect than he is being given at the moment as the Frenchman has worked hard to reach the top of football and stressed that the club are delighted with his performances so far.

When asked about his opinion on Pogba this season, the Manchester United manager said in a press conference: “I feel that the world is losing values and envy is coming into certain levels and I am scared.



“It’s not Paul’s fault that he is getting ten times the money that some very good players earned during their career and it’s not his fault that some of the pundits are in real trouble and need money.



“He is a kid who has come from a working class family with three boys and I think he and his family deserves respect.



“He came to Manchester as a teenager and fought for his career here. He reached the top of the world, nobody gave him anything.



“I am very happy with him and the club are also very happy with him.



“He doesn’t give an ass to what people say.”



Pogba has been a constant in Manchester United’s team this season and is expected to again start against FC Rostov on Thursday night at Old Trafford.

