Romelu Lukaku Open To Chelsea Return But Blues Have Real Madrid Hitman In Mind

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are not too keen to do business with Romelu Lukaku’s agent Mino Raiola and Antonio Conte has other forwards on his shortlist ahead of the Belgian.



The Everton striker has refused to agree a new contract with the club and is said to be angling for a move away from Goodison Park during the summer transfer window.











Lukaku, who has scored 20 goals this season, still has a soft spot for former club Chelsea and is believed to be open to a return to the west London outfit at some point in his career.



However, it has been claimed there are a few roadblocks in Chelsea agreeing to re-sign the Belgian from Everton, which could open up doors for some of his other suitors.





According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, while Conte is an admirer of Lukaku, the Italian is more of a fan of his former Juventus forward Alvaro Morata and wants to sign him from Real Madrid in the summer.

Chelsea also don’t have the best of relationships with his agent Raiola and are reluctant to do business with the Italian because of his financial demands.



Jose Mourinho is also interested in signing his former Chelsea striker in the summer and Manchester United have shown that they are more than willing to do business with Raiola.



Everton remain keen to hold on to the player, but could demand a fee of around €80m if they eventually have to sell Lukaku at the end of the season.

