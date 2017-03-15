We Had Three Gifts – Jose Mourinho Vows Manchester United Won’t Be Derailed

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has stressed that his players will look to do their job against FC Rostov on Thursday night despite their struggles this week.



The last 48 hours have not been kind towards Mourinho and his men; they lost to Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Monday night after playing more than an hour with ten men.











And their return to Manchester turned out to be a torrid journey after they failed to fly out of London and had to travel back to the north west of England in a coach, which led to them reaching the city in the small hours of Tuesday morning.



Mourinho described his team’s troubles as ‘gifts’ but admits that his players have behaved has thorough professionals in order to prepare for the Europa League last 16 tie.





He is confident that the home crowd will be able to help them to take care of business and qualify for the last eight of the competition.

Mourinho said in a press conference earlier today: “We had three gifts and we thought one gift was enough.



“The first gift was to play Monday night, the second to play with ten men and the third was travelling on the M6.



“But we are professionals so the next morning we were here to train and today the same.



“Tomorrow we go with everything that we have, the fans will give us a little bit of extra energy.



“Tomorrow we believe we can cope with the situation and reach the quarter-final.”

