You Can Feel Togetherness – Former Spurs Star On Atmosphere At Club

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Michael Dawson feels Spurs are a great club to be at this moment in time due to the squad’s togetherness.



The north London outfit, who are currently second in the Premier League table with 56 points from 27 games, 10 adrift of leaders Chelsea, booked their place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup after beating Millwall 3-1 last weekend.











Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Vincent Janssen scored one goal apiece, while Heung-Min Son grabbed a hat-trick against the League One side.



And Dawson, who left Tottenham for Hull City in 2014, explained that the togetherness of his former side was on display when Son was looking for Jansson, despite him being on a hat-trick, and the manner in which the whole team celebrated when the Dutch striker found the back of the net in the 79th minute; it was summer signing Jansson’s first goal from open play for Spurs.





“The front three Dele Alli, Eriksen and Heung-Min Son were brilliant”, Dawson was quoted as saying by Tottenham’s official site.

“I also liked the way that Son was looking for Vincent Janssen when he came on, even though he was on a hat-trick.



“That shows the togetherness of the team and it was there for all to see when Janssen scored, they were all delighted to see him get on the scoresheet.



“You can feel that togetherness at the club just by speaking to people at the stadium, the feeling that everyone is together.



“It’s a great club to be with at this moment in time.”



Tottenham will face Chelsea in the semi-finals of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge in late April.

