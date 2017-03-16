XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/03/2017 - 12:21 GMT

Arsene Wenger Indicates Top Four Would Be Success For Arsenal

 




Arsene Wenger has indicated that Champions League qualification could be labelled as a success at Arsenal this season.

With another exit from the Champions League last 16 stage this month, Arsenal have now failed to make it to the quarter-finals of the competition for the last seven seasons running.




Arsenal are more or less out of the title race, but are still well within reach of a top four place as they are trailing fourth placed Liverpool by just five points, with two games in hand.

Wenger indicated that the increased competition in the top four chase means that Champions League qualification could be classed as success for Arsenal this season.
 


And the Frenchman is also looking forward to his side doing well in the FA Cup after they reached the semi-finals of the competition, where they will face Manchester City.  

Asked what could be termed as success at Arsenal this season, Wenger said in a press conference earlier today: “It is not down to me to judge that, I leave that to you.

“We want to play in the Champions League next season we have a tough job with six, seven teams fighting for the places.

“We are in the semi-final of the FA Cup and have an opportunity to do that.

“Success is to take the maximum out of the potential of the team, but nothing is good enough anymore so you try to do the best you can.”

Arsenal will next travel to the Hawthorns to take on West Brom this Saturday in a Premier League clash.
 