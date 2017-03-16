Arsene Wenger Indicates Top Four Would Be Success For Arsenal

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsene Wenger has indicated that Champions League qualification could be labelled as a success at Arsenal this season.



With another exit from the Champions League last 16 stage this month, Arsenal have now failed to make it to the quarter-finals of the competition for the last seven seasons running.











Arsenal are more or less out of the title race, but are still well within reach of a top four place as they are trailing fourth placed Liverpool by just five points, with two games in hand.



Wenger indicated that the increased competition in the top four chase means that Champions League qualification could be classed as success for Arsenal this season.





And the Frenchman is also looking forward to his side doing well in the FA Cup after they reached the semi-finals of the competition, where they will face Manchester City.

Asked what could be termed as success at Arsenal this season, Wenger said in a press conference earlier today: “It is not down to me to judge that, I leave that to you.



“We want to play in the Champions League next season we have a tough job with six, seven teams fighting for the places.



“We are in the semi-final of the FA Cup and have an opportunity to do that.



“Success is to take the maximum out of the potential of the team, but nothing is good enough anymore so you try to do the best you can.”



Arsenal will next travel to the Hawthorns to take on West Brom this Saturday in a Premier League clash.

