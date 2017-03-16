XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

16/03/2017 - 13:27 GMT

Can’t Even Tell You When I Last Looked – Leeds United Star Avoiding League Table

 




Leeds United captain Liam Bridcutt believes that there is no point in keeping an eye on the league table at the moment and risk getting distracted from the task at hand.

Currently fourth in the league table, the Yorkshire giants are one of the favourites to be in the playoff spots going into the last nine Championship games of the season.




Garry Monk has often talked about taking one game at a time and not concentrating on what other teams are doing around them and it seems Bridcutt is also cut from the same cloth.

He has claimed that he has not looked at the league table for a while now and believes it can be source of distractions as players could get caught up in what other teams are doing in and around Leeds.
 


The Leeds captain told LUTV: “I couldn’t even tell you the last time I looked at the league table.  

“Personally, I have never been a player who looks behind or looks forward, I just focus on the task at hand and to try and do as well as I can really.

“A lot of people do get caught up with teams around them and you can get distracted from the job you need to do.

“Realistically, our job is to turn up and win really, and that’s what we need to do.”

Leeds will look to further consolidate their position in the top six by getting a result against Brighton on Saturday at Elland Road.
 