Doesn’t Look Out Of Place When Playing For First Team – Liverpool Star On Teenager

Nathaniel Clyne thinks Liverpool teenager Trent Alexander-Arnold does not look out of place while turning out for the first team.



The 18-year-old, who has been a regular for the Under-23s in the present campaign, made his senior debut for the Reds in their 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup in October.











He has since clocked up 518 minutes over nine appearances in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp’s team, managing an assist.



Alexander-Arnold’s first and only Premier League start to date came during Liverpool’s goalless draw against Manchester United, with first choice right-back Clyne missing the clash due to an injury.





And Clyne, who branded Alexander-Arnold a “quality player”, feels the youngster looks at home when he plays for the first team.

“He seems pretty cool, calm and a humble guy”, Clyne told the club’s official site.



“With the talent he’s got I don’t think he needs any advice, really!



“He’s doing really well. On the ball he’s technically gifted, he can put in a good cross and he’s good defensively as well. He’s a quality player.



“You can see he’s improving. He’s more confident and he’s fitted right in. He doesn’t look out of place.”



Alexander-Arnold, who has progressed though Liverpool’s youth system, is contracted with the Merseyside giants until the summer of 2021.



The starlet has represented England up to Under-19 level.

