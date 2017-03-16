XRegister
16/03/2017 - 12:43 GMT

Don’t Underestimate Ourselves and Leicester City – Monaco Coach

 




Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim has indicated that it would be foolish to underestimate his side and Leicester City in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Ligue 1 outfit scored a 3-1 win over Manchester City last night to progress to the quarter-finals of the competition on the basis of away goals after the two-legged tie ended with a 6-6 aggregate scoreline.




Manchester City were favourites to progress, but Monaco continued their impressive run against Premier League teams in the Champions League and shocked Pep Guardiola’s men.

Jardim feels teams should feel wary about facing Monaco and believes it would be wrong for anyone to assume that they or Leicester City would be pushovers in the quarter-finals.
 


Asked whether they fear any team or others should fear Monaco, Jardim told French sports daily L’Equipe: “Rather the latter.  

“We know that all the teams who are in the quarter-finals are very strong, even if some may think Monaco and Leicester are the lowest ranked.”

Premier League relegation battlers Leicester City are the other shock entrant in the quarter-finals after they knocked out Sevilla in the last 16 tie.
 