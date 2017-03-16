He’s Got Our DNA – Monaco VP Steels Club To Keep Arsenal and Tottenham Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev has insisted that the club are interested in keeping Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Kylian Mbappe at the Stade Louis II beyond the end of the season.



The 18-year-old striker has been in sublime form for Monaco in the present campaign, scoring 17 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions, in addition to providing 10 assists.











His latest goal came against Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday night as Monaco won the Round of 16 second leg clash 3-1 at home to book their place in the quarter-finals of the continental competition on away goals, following a 6-6 aggregate scoreline.



Mbappe’s 10 Ligue 1 goals have also played a big role behind the principality club currently being three points clear at the top of the league table.





The teenager’s goalscoring exploits have attracted the interest of Arsenal and Tottenham, with fellow Premier League giants Manchester United also being linked with him.

But Vasilyev stated that Monaco’s intention is to keep Mbappe, who has progressed through the club’s youth ranks, at the Stade Louis II.



"Our intention is to keep him here”, he said on RTL.



“He’s a product of our academy, he has our DNA.



“I'm really proud of him."



Mbappe’s present contract with Monaco runs until the summer of 2019.

