XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/03/2017 - 11:37 GMT

It’s Hard Work But I Won’t Complain – Spurs Star On New Role

 




Tottenham Hotspur’s Ben Davies has stated that he has no complaints about playing in the physically demanding role of a wing-back.

The Wales international, who has operated as a traditional left-back for the majority of his career, has been deployed as a wing-back by manager Mauricio Pochettino at times in the present campaign.




Davies usually plays second fiddle to Danny Rose, but he has featured heavily in recent games, owing to the Englishman currently being sidelined with a knee injury.

The 23-year-old, who signed a new deal with Spurs earlier in the month which will keep him at the club until 2021, has thus far made 23 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring one goal and setting up another.
 


And Davies explained that he is relishing racking up the minutes, despite his new found role of a wing-back being a physically demanding position.

“It’s hard work but it’s what you want to do as a footballer, to get as much of the ball as you can out there”, he was quoted as saying by the club’s official site.

“You do see it a lot and it’s hard work but it’s great and I certainly can’t complain.

“With every match that’s going by it’s another 90 minutes under my belt so it’s great, especially when we’re winning games like this.”

Davies, who joined Tottenham from Swansea City in the summer of 2014, has 28 caps for Wales to his name.
 