It’s Hard Work But I Won’t Complain – Spurs Star On New Role

Tottenham Hotspur’s Ben Davies has stated that he has no complaints about playing in the physically demanding role of a wing-back.



The Wales international, who has operated as a traditional left-back for the majority of his career, has been deployed as a wing-back by manager Mauricio Pochettino at times in the present campaign.











Davies usually plays second fiddle to Danny Rose, but he has featured heavily in recent games, owing to the Englishman currently being sidelined with a knee injury.



The 23-year-old, who signed a new deal with Spurs earlier in the month which will keep him at the club until 2021, has thus far made 23 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring one goal and setting up another.





And Davies explained that he is relishing racking up the minutes, despite his new found role of a wing-back being a physically demanding position.

“It’s hard work but it’s what you want to do as a footballer, to get as much of the ball as you can out there”, he was quoted as saying by the club’s official site.



“You do see it a lot and it’s hard work but it’s great and I certainly can’t complain.



“With every match that’s going by it’s another 90 minutes under my belt so it’s great, especially when we’re winning games like this.”



Davies, who joined Tottenham from Swansea City in the summer of 2014, has 28 caps for Wales to his name.

