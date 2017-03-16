It’s Not Over – Leeds United Star Not Writing Off Automatic Promotion

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United captain Liam Bridcutt has insisted that his side still have an outside chance of finishing in the Championship's top two provided they continue to garner points until the end of the season.



The Yorkshire giants are currently fourth in the league table and are firmly in contention to finish as one of the four teams who will go on to play the promotion playoffs.











Many have argued that Leeds might have too much to do to catch the top two as they are currently trailing second placed Brighton by eleven points with nine league games left, but Bridcutt feels otherwise.



The Leeds midfielder is confident that that his side are in with a chance to earn automatic promotion if they continue to pick up points from now until the end of the season.





"Anything is possible”, the Leeds captain said in a press conference when asked whether his side are in with a chance to finish in the top two.

“If we keep putting points on the board then I don't see why not."



Bridcutt wants the Leeds players to enjoy the rest of the season as he believes teams who are fighting in the relegation zone are under more pressure and fighting for promotion is a more enjoyable experience.



"As a captain I am saying every game to go out there and play with a smile on your face.



“The pressure is when you're at the bottom of the table fighting for your place.



"There is less pressure in the playoffs as it's something you can enjoy."

