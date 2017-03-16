I’ve Loved Playing At Celtic Park – Patrick Roberts On Potential Bhoys Farewell

Follow @insidefutbol





Patrick Roberts has explained that at the end of the season he will look back at his stint at Celtic as one of the best times in his career so far.



The 20-year-old, who joined Celtic from Manchester City on a one-and-a-half-year loan deal in January 2016, has managed to make his mark at Paradise.











Roberts has thus far made 35 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign, netting five times and setting up 11 goals, while in total he has turned out 48 times for the Hoops, scoring 11 goals and providing 13 assists.



And the winger, who has been struggling with a knee injury in recent weeks, stated that he will try to get as much game time under his belt as possible for the remainder of the season.





Roberts went on to add that although he doesn’t know what the future holds for him, he will still always reflect on his time at Celtic as a memorable adventure.

“My priority is to get as much game-time as possible”, he said in this week’s Celtic View.



“Obviously it’s a big squad and everyone wants to play. It’s hard because it’s a team sport and when things are going so well you’re buzzing for everyone.



“Our aim is just to achieve what we started out to do at the beginning of the season.



“The atmosphere right now is amazing, everyone is chilled out and when we win at the weekend it makes the week even better and we can then go into the next game even more confident.



“It’s brilliant and everyone’s loving it, especially with the fans.



“I’ve loved every minute of my time here, and nobody knows what will happen in the future.



“But I can safely at the end of the season if everything goes to plan I can look back and say it was one of the best times in my career.



“I loved playing out on that pitch and we’ve still got a few games left.”



Roberts, who is expected to return to Manchester City this summer, is contracted with the Citizens until 2020.

