Leeds United Have Great Promotion Chance – Former Whites Striker Crossing Fingers

Ex-Leeds United striker Lee Chapman has revealed his delight at seeing his former club on the way up again and is hopeful that they will be able to earn promotion back to the Premier League this season.



Chapman was instrumental in Leeds’ rise from the old Second Division in the early 1990s and played a pivotal role in the Whites’ last top flight title in the 1991/92 season under Howard Wilkinson.











The Yorkshire giants are a long way away from the heady days of competing for league titles at the top of English football but this season Garry Monk has managed to turn their fortunes around in the Championship.



Chapman admits it is wonderful to see Leeds doing well again and is confident that they will be able to book a place in the playoffs for promotion by the end of the campaign.





And the former White is keeping his fingers crossed about Leeds finally earning their way back into the Premier League this term after spending many years in the wilderness.

Chapman said on BBC Radio Leeds: “It’s great to see Leeds doing so well again after quite a few years of ups and downs, a lot of changes in managers, which doesn’t do any club any good.



“It’s great to see Garry Monk doing a great job there and sustaining that push for promotion.



“It looks as though the top two places are out of their reach, but I do think they are going to make the playoffs and the four teams who make the playoffs, it’s anybody’s position to get promoted to the Premier League.



“I think they have got a great chance and my fingers are crossed that they are going to do it this year.”

