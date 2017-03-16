Leeds United Must Plan For Long Term With Garry Monk Says Ex-Whites Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United striker Lee Chapman has urged the Whites owners to learn from their past mistakes and chart out a long term plan with head coach Garry Monk.



After years of hanging around in lower mid-table in the Championship, Leeds are finally putting in a sustained push for promotion to the Premier League under Monk this season.











Chapman feels that Leeds’ years in the wilderness are down to the mismanagement of the football club by the owners and believes there has been a glaring lack of stability at Elland Road until this season.



The former Leeds striker believes in Monk the club have found finally a manager who could take them forward and it is important that the owners take the 38-year-old into their confidence and create a long term plan for the club.





He admits that promotion back to the Premier League remains the big goal but he also believes the club must also think about sustaining themselves in the top flight with investment.

Asked why it has taken Leeds so long to finally look like getting back to the top flight, Chapman said on BBC Radio Leeds: “I don’t like to criticise people but the people running the club over the last few years have chopped and changed managers after few months.



“There was no stability in the club and there is no way that a club can succeed without stability.



“It looks like they have got that with Garry and I just hope with a new person getting involved at the very top as well, they will create a long term plan with Garry to plan for promotion to the Premier League.



“And actually when they get there, they can sustain it and stay there.”



Monk is the longest serving Leeds manager since Massimo Cellino took control of the club in 2014.

